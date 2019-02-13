Delhi hotel fire: Two of three people who jumped off building dead; Myanmar national survives with fractured leg

New Delhi: Three persons jumped off different floors of a hotel which caught fire in central Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday, two of whom including an IRS officer died in a desperate bid to save themselves.

A 33-year-old Myanmar national Chan Chan also jumped off the second floor of over 25-year-old structure but survived with a fracture in her leg.

A massive fire engulfed the Arpit Palace Hotel in the congested Karol Bagh area, killing 17 people. Most of the victims were asphyxiated due to heavy smoke, officials said.

Suresh Kumar, a 52-year-old Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, and Tara Chand (30), employed at the hotel as a cook, died after jumping from the hotel, said a police officer.

Kumar was resident of Sector 21, Panchkula. Chand was a native of Uttarakhand and lived in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar, police said. "Chan Chan, a 33-year-old tourist guide from Myanmar, who was part of a group, saved her life by jumping off the second floor of the hotel," said an official of Myanmar embassy.

She is currently undergoing treatment at the Lady Hardinge Hospital.

"The group had come to Delhi from Myanmar. Prior to visiting Delhi, they had gone to Bodh Gaya. The group was on a Buddhist trail. The families of the deceased have been informed and their bodies would be sent back to the country after completion of formalities," he said.

Seven persons from Myanmar who were on a visit to India were staying at the hotel. They were accompanied by a local photographer who died in the fire. Two of the Myanmarese died in the incident, he said.

The group was scheduled to go to Varanasi as part of the Buddhist trail, he added.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.