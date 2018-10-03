Delhi High Court upholds MCI regulation to make NEET qualification mandatory to study medicine abroad

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Medical Council of India’s (MCI) regulation mandating those wanting to study medicine abroad to appear in and qualify the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

However, for those who want to study medicine abroad but could not pass NEET, the court directed the MCI to grant eligibility certificates to such candidates for this year, reported The Indian Express. From next year, the students will have to pass NEET to study abroad, as required by the amended screening test regulations.

“This court is of the opinion that the MCI’s amended regulations, mandating that those desirous of studying abroad, had to appear and qualify in NEET has direct nexus with the quality of professionals who — or many of who would — wish to practice the medical profession and seek enrolment in the State register, for that purpose. It is now essential that everyone wishing to secure admission to any medical college in India has to appear and clear the NEET… Such a requirement is neither unreasonable nor arbitrary,” a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and AK Chawla observed.

The order came after a petition was submitted by the MCI, challenging the amendments to the Foreign Medical Institution Regulations, 2002, and Screening Test Regulations, 2002, reported Live Law.