Delhi High Court dismisses plea asking for SIT or CBI investigations into sexual abuse in Catholic churches

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Centre and Delhi government to order investigations by a special investigation team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the supervision of the court into incidents of sexual abuse of children and nuns allegedly by members of the Catholic clergy.

The court said, "There are no specific allegations in the plea. We are not going to look into it. Kerala matter is before the Supreme Court."

The plea had also sought directions to the Delhi Police to set up a clergy abuse hotline number so that Catholic churches, sexually abused victims and survivors may come forward to seek justice by registering their grievance and any person may give leads or tips to the law enforcement agency.

The plea also sought directions to churches and dioceses, both at the national capital and all over India, to display the clergy abuse hotline number and an email address for victims.

