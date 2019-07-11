Delhi High Court dismisses petition seeking stay on St Stephen's College admission interviews for Christian students

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking court intervention and stay on the interview process for the admission of Christian students in the St Stephen's College. Justice Anu Malhotra had earlier refused to intervene in the matter, contending that the court did not find anything wrong in the interview process.

"I do not consider it appropriate to stay the interview process," Justice Malhotra said. The order came on a petition filed by three teachers — NP Ashley, Abhishek Singh, and Nandita Narain, challenging the decision to have an additional Christian member nominated by the institution's supreme council to be a part of the interview panel for admission of students.

On 17 May, the student union and staff association of the college staged a protest against the alleged interference of the church authorities along with a member of the institution's supreme council in a panel to select students. They also wrote an open letter to the college principal, urging him to develop communication opportunities with them. The supreme council is a subset of 6 members of the governing body of the Church of North India. The chairperson of both the council and governing body is the Bishop of Delhi and the member secretary is the principal.

According to the college constitution, the supreme council will control the religious and moral instruction of the students and all matters affecting its religious character as a Christian college of the Church of North India. It shall have no jurisdiction over the administration of the college.

