Delhi High Court declines to entertain PIL asking Centre, NCW to investigate #MeToo cases on social media

India Press Trust of India Oct 31, 2018 15:39:58 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking that the Centre and the National Commission for Women (NCW) to on their own inquire about the instances of sexual harassment and assault highlighted under the #MeToo movement on the social media.

Representational image. Reuters

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao said, "We are not inclined to entertain it. Please don't waste our time. Let the affected individual come. Dismissed."

The petition by a lawyer, Joginder Kumar Sukhija, said that under the #MeToo campaign several women disclosed instances of sexual harassment suffered by them, but the NCW "failed" to perform its duty to enquire into such matters.

The lawyer wanted the NCW and the Ministry for Women and Child Development to "suo motu take notice" of matters related to sexual harassment and assault that were appearing on the social media under the #MeToo movement.


Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 15:39 PM

