Delhi HC tells police to respond to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea in riots case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi Police to file a reply on the Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita's bail plea in connection with a case related to violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait asked the police to file reply on Kalita's plea and listed the matter for 14 August. Kalita was represented by advocate Adit Pujari.

Last month, the bail pleas of Pinjra Tod members Kalita and Natasha Narwal were dismissed by a trial court.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had arrested Narwal and Kalita in May in the present matter accusing them of charges dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.

Kalita was arrested on 23 March in an anti-CAA protest case related to Jafrabad in northeast Delhi but was granted bail thereafter. Soon after getting bail, she was arrested by Delhi Police on 24 March in another case and now she is undergoing judicial custody.