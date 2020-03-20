You are here:
Delhi HC stays FIR order against VHP leader Alok Kumar for giving hate speech during rally last year

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court order directing lodging of FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving hate speech during a rally last year.

File image of the Delhi High Court. PTI

Justice Yogesh Khanna put on hold till 12 May the trial court order of 18 February.

The high court asked the police to file a status report before 12 May, the next date of hearing.

The trial court order had come on a complaint by activist Harsh Mander, who had alleged that Kumar gave hate speech during a VHP rally in July.

