Delhi HC stays FIR order against VHP leader Alok Kumar for giving hate speech during rally last year

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court order directing lodging of FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving hate speech during a rally last year.

Justice Yogesh Khanna put on hold till 12 May the trial court order of 18 February.

The high court asked the police to file a status report before 12 May, the next date of hearing.

The trial court order had come on a complaint by activist Harsh Mander, who had alleged that Kumar gave hate speech during a VHP rally in July.

