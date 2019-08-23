You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi HC seeks response from AAP govt, BJP's Vijender Gupta in plea to quash defamation suit against Arvind Kejriwal

India Asian News International Aug 23, 2019 22:39:55 IST

  • The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the AAP government and BJP leader Vijender Gupta on a petition filed by Arvind Kejriwal.

  • A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri sought the response on the plea by 20 November, the next date of hearing

  • On August 20, Kejriwal had moved the court for quashing of the complaint filed against him by Vijender Gupta

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the AAP government and BJP leader Vijender Gupta on a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking quashing of the defamation suit filed against him.

Delhi HC seeks response from AAP govt, BJPs Vijender Gupta in plea to quash defamation suit against Arvind Kejriwal

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri sought the response on the plea by 20 November, the next date of hearing.

On 20 August, Kejriwal had moved the court for quashing of the complaint filed against him by Vijender Gupta.

He had also requested the court to quash the summons issued to him in the matter.

Kejriwal and Sisodia are both currently out on bail. Gupta, in his complaint, had accused the duo of maligning his image by allegedly accusing him of a conspiracy to kill the AAP chief.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 22:39:55 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores