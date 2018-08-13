You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking reforms, better healthcare for HIV patients, lists matter for 26 Nov

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 19:06:30 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Central government to file a response on a plea seeking immediate notification of a law to protect human rights of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)-affected persons and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) patients.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Ministry of Health and the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) to file a response on the public interest litigation (PIL) which has sought immediate notification of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) (Prevention and Control) Act 2017.

The bench asked why the government is not notifying the law, and listed the matter for further hearing on 26 November.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a Delhi University student Shebani Rose Verma who has raised the question about over a year's delay in notifying the act, which received Presidential assent on 20 April, 2017.

The legislation is aimed to prevent and control the spread of HIV and AIDS, and protect the human rights of persons affected by the virus.

The act also seeks to prohibit discrimination against persons with HIV and AIDS and to provide for confidentiality with regard to their treatment.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 19:06 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores