You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi HC says 'emergency efforts' needed to clear obstructions from drains, appoints panel to look into issue

India Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 16:22:05 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday said "emergency efforts" were required to ensure drains to be free of obstructions to stop rainwater and sewage from stagnating on roads.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said sewage and storm water have to be dealt with and directed authorities concerned to draw up an action plan for drainage of both.

The court appointed a panel headed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief executive officer to look into difficulties in drainage of storm water and sewage in the national capital.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The bench set up the committee after taking note of news reports that claimed the drainage system in the city was archaic and needed to be upgraded.

The court said given the multiplicity of authorities and their "inability to undertake the minimalistic task" of ensuring proper drainage, it was "essential" to monitor the same so that woes of residents are addressed.

The bench on 26 July had asked the municipal and other civic bodies, which manage the storm water drains, to map all such drains indicating the geographical areas they service.

The court was hearing a ( Public Interest Litigation ) PIL initiated by it after taking note of news reports about roads being waterlogged and disruption of traffic, after heavy rainfall between 10 July and 13 July in Delhi.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the news reports, the bench had asked the Delhi government and the civic agencies why waterlogging was a recurring problem every time it rains, and sought to know the steps taken to prevent it.

It had said the fallout of waterlogging was not only loss of man-hours with people unable to reach their destinations in time, including hospitals, but the idling engines of vehicles would add to air pollution in the city.

'The flooded roads and pavements would also lead to spread of water-borne and vector-borne diseases," the court had said.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 16:22 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores