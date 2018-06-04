Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing of petition on scuffle between Metro, CISF staff members

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing of a petition seeking action against those responsible for alleged stalling of metro train services last week for some time after a scuffle between the Delhi Metro and Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) staff members.

The plea came up before a vacation bench of Justices PS Teji and Pratibha M Singh which said the petition will be heard by a regular court as it was not a PIL court and listed the matter for 5 July.

Petitioner Puran Chand Arya, a former central government employee, sought directions to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, CISF, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that such incidents do not occur again as any unlawful stalling of the movement of metro train results in serious problems to the citizens.

Advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary, appearing for the petitioner, said it was a matter of great concern and added that a heated argument, which turned into a physical fight between a CISF sub inspector and station manager of Dwarka Sector 21 metro station, resulted in train movement grinding to a halt on the Blue Line on the evening of 31 May.

The petitioner, founder of Ardh Sainik Welfare Trust, said in the plea that train services on Blue Line were briefly suspended between Dwarka Sector 21 and Janakpuri West due to a protest by Metro rail staff.

It said that the incident was triggered at around 12.30 pm by an argument that ensued when a tyre of a vehicle apparently belonging to the CISF was deflated since it was parked in an unauthorised zone outside the premises of Dwarka Sector 21 station.

The plea claimed that since the vehicle was parked illegally, the station manager "had ordered to deflate the tyre". The metro services were temporarily stopped at 9.10 pm and were resumed at around 9.45 pm, it added.