Delhi HC grants INLD leader Ajay Chautala parole to give exam; minister is serving 10-yr term for teacher recruitment scam

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today granted parole to incarcerated INLD leader Ajay Singh Chautala to appear in a PG Diploma exam to be held tomorrow at Sirsa in Haryana.

Justice Vinod Goel said that Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam case, be released on Friday on parole to appear in the exam tomorrow afternoon and that he will surrender on 1 July. The direction came on Chautala's petition, filed through advocate Amit Sahni, seeking parole to appear in his PG Diploma exam on Fundamentals of Psychology scheduled on 30 June.

The court said that Chautala will have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 RPT 50,000 and a surety of the like amount. The order was passed after Delhi Police, represented by advocate Rajesh Mahajan, told the court that the Controller of Exams of the varsity has confirmed that the exam in question is scheduled on Saturday.

Chautala is pursuing a PG Diploma in Counselling and Behaviour Modification (PGDCBM) under the distance education program of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology at Hisar. The Supreme Court had on 3 August 2016 dismissed the appeals of Chautala and his father O P Chautala challenging the high court verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.

The high court had on 5 March 2015, said, "The overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country." The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on 16 January 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.