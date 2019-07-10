Delhi HC dismisses petition challenging AAP govt's proposal to make metro ride free for women, imposes fine of Rs 10,000 on petitioner

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the AAP government's proposal to make metro ride free for women.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain the plea, saying there is no substance in it and imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner.

The court also rejected the prayer in the petition seeking the reduction of fares and to make 15 slabs of the ticket price instead of existing six.

"Fixation of fares is a statutory provision and it depends on several factors including cost which cannot be determined in a PIL," the bench said.

