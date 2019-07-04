Delhi Hauz Qazi violence: BJP’s Manjinder Singh accuses AAP leader Imran Hussain of instigating crowd to vandalise Durga temple

New Delhi: Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against BJP leader Manjinder Singh, for tweeting against him and accusing him of instigating the crowd to vandalise a temple in Hauz Qazi area in old Delhi's Chawri Bazar.

"On July 2, I saw that Manjinder Singh Sirsa from his verified tweeter handle @mssirsa had posted that I was involved in instigating the crowd who were vandalizing the temple at Hauz Qazi in Chandni Chowk, Delhi-6," Hussain wrote in the complaint.

"He also quoted a story which was published by a news website and tried to spread false rumors by various social media platforms," he added. The complaint has been lodged at IP Extension police station in east Delhi.

Sirsa had lambasted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and one of his members in his tweet for joining the mob and vandalising the temple in Hauz Qazi area. "When a mob was vandalizing the temple, AAP's Minister Imran Hussain was seen provoking them. After the temple was vandalized, Arvind Kejriwal didn't say a word regarding the matter. The one who speaks on every small and big issue, became absolutely dumb after this incident," Sirsa said in a tweet. "AAP has degraded to such an extent after losing in the Lok Sabha election, that now they are using their pathetic tactics and vandalizing religious places," Sirsa had said in another tweet.

