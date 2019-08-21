You are here:
Delhi govt's flood control department says water level in Yamuna not rising anymore; river had breached danger mark on Monday

India Asian News International Aug 21, 2019 18:20:37 IST

  • After breaching the danger mark a few days back, the water level in Yamuna river in Delhi has become constant at 206.60 metres and is not rising anymore, informed an official from Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD)

  • It is worth noticing that Yamuna flows through six districts of Delhi and low-lying areas are prone to flooding

  • On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres

New Delhi: After breaching the danger mark a few days back, the water level in Yamuna river in Delhi has become constant at 206.60 metres and is not rising anymore, informed Deepak Kumar, an official from Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) on Wednesday.

Water level in river Yamuna has become constant. ANI

He also stated that the water level will come down gradually. It is worth noticing that Yamuna flows through six districts of Delhi and low-lying areas are prone to flooding. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers of concerned departments to take stock of preparedness for any situation arising out of incoming excess water in the river. After the meeting, Kejriwal also urged the people living on the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas to move to safer places.

As a precautionary measure, the vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed in view of the increasing water level.

