Delhi govt will provide free treatment for accident, acid attack victims, announces Arvind Kejriwal

India Asian News International Jul 31, 2019 10:42:07 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide free treatment to those who meet with an accident, suffer burn injuries or acid attack within the geographical boundary of the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. Kejriwal said that the victims can also avail treatment in private hospitals as well.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

"If within Delhi's boundary, anyone meets with an accident, if there is acid attack victim or if somebody sustains burn injuries, Delhi government will provide free treatment to them in any hospital here. I had a meeting with private hospitals and they assured help. The government will bear expenses", he said.

Apart from this initiative, the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic (AAMC) which is currently operational in the national capital is the Government of Delhi's flagship health program that aims to improve access to health care for the people of Delhi, reduce the out-of-pocket health expenditure, and bring down crowding at government hospitals. Nearly 100 such clinics are currently operational in Delhi.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 10:42:07 IST

