Delhi govt official accused of raping, impregnating deceased friend’s minor daughter detained with wife

Senior Delhi government official Premoday Khakha has been detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly raping and impregnating his deceased friend’s minor daughter for several months.

Khakha’s wife has also been detained by the Delhi Police on Monday, who allegedly gave the minor girl abortion pills and forced her to terminate pregnancy.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sacked Khakha who worked as a deputy director in the Women and Child Development (WCD) department in the Delhi government.

"The accused has been detained and we are interrogating him. His statement is being recorded," DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

#WATCH | The accused deputy director and his wife are being interrogated. Any other witnesses or accused will be made a part of the investigation: DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi on Delhi govt official accused of raping a minor girl pic.twitter.com/rnGRwC58SF — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

On Monday morning, Delhi Police personnel reached at the residence of the rape accused Delhi government official in Burari.

#WATCH | Police arrive at the residence of the rape accused Delhi govt official in Burari He has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months pic.twitter.com/2dDb2hzCPy — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

"A case was registered in Burari PS of North District. The 17-year-old girl lost her father in October 2020. Later, the girl was sent to the residence of her deceased father's family friend who is the accused (Delhi govt official) in the case now. She submitted that in November-December 2020 and January 2021, she was raped by her local guardian. When she told this to the accused's wife, the woman threatened her and also made her undergo an abortion," Kalsi said

"The girl has been under stress and tension. She also suffered panic attacks after the incident. During her treatment and mediation, the incidents came to light. The doctors have advised that the girl is not fit to give a statement. Action will be taken after recording the girl's statement," Kalsi told media before Khakha's detention.

According to police, Khakha has been accused of sexually harassing, physically molesting, and repeatedly raping the minor victim for several months between 2020 and 2021, while his wife has also been booked for allegedly giving abortion pills to the victim.

After the death of her father, the victim was living with Khakha and his family at their house in Burari.

Police said that last week the minor girl was having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital. After extensive psychological counselling, she opened up to the doctors, counsellors, and cops and revealed that she was sexually harassed by the accused.

