You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi govt officers' body writes to Arvind Kejriwal, seeks meeting to discuss 'safety' of work environment

India Press Trust of India Jun 20, 2018 16:21:07 IST

New Delhi: Hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called off his nine-day sit-in at the L-G office, a joint forum of Delhi government employees wrote an open letter to the chief minister seeking a meeting with him over the issue of their safety.

In the letter, the joint forum, which consists of IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre officers of Delhi government, said that bureaucrats and civil servants are politically neutral and requested Kejriwal not to label them with any political dispensation.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Getty Images

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Getty Images

The chief minister called off his nine-day sit-in at the L-G office after bureaucrats started attending meetings with ministers which the AAP chief termed as a "small victory". "We believe that you (chief minister) will appreciate, disagreement by an officer on any policy matter with the minister/chief minister should not be construed as a willful opposition of policies of the government," the letter stated.

It stated officers can record their views and political executive can "overrule" them if so approved by the competent authority. "We now look forward to meeting you to discuss how to make our working environment safe and secure, not only in relation to physical assaults but also for verbal assaults, threats, intimidation and attack on dignity and respect of officers/officials including lady officers/officials.

"We do look forward to a positive response from you and we await your presence in the Delhi Secretariat to hold this meeting," the letter added.

It stated that after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some of AAP MLAs at the chief minister's residence on the intervening night of 19-20 February, there was no response from the chief minister's side. "Rather, it was distressing to see that an MLA, in your presence, as per the telecast by national television channels, publicly proclaimed that officers/officials should be beaten up, and you did not condemn or rebuke the said remark," it stated.

The officers welcome that the chief minister has decided to assure the officials regarding their physical safety and security even though this was only through the social media, it stated. It stated they have also accordingly responded by acknowledging the chief minister's assurance and offering to hold discussions with the chief minister to work out the detailed modalities.


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 16:21 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores