Delhi govt invites applications for 187 vacancies in WCD department; jobs on offer include posts of block coordinator, block project assistant

The Women and Child Development department of the Delhi government is inviting online application for various posts for the implementation of the Government of India’s Poshan Abhiyaan scheme.

Candidates can apply online at this link by 11 May for the 187 vacancies.

Of the total vacancies, 84 are for block coordinator, 76 for block project assistant, 10 for district coordinators, 10 for district project assistant.

There is one vacancy each for the posts of consultant (planning monitoring and evaluation), consultant (health and nutrition), consultant (capacity building & BCC), accountant, project associate, secretarial assistant/ DEO and office messenger peon.

Age limit

The maximum age for candidates applying for the posts of consultant (planning monitoring and evaluation) and consultant (health and nutrition) is 55 years.

Those applying for the posts of consultant (capacity building & BCC), project associates, district coordinators, district project assistant, block coordinator and block project assistant should be 35 years or below.

The age limit for candidates applying for the post of accountant and secretarial assistant/ DEO is 28 years, while 27 years is the maximum age for people willing to apply for office messenger/peon post.

Eligible candidates will be invited by the Delhi government’s Department of Women and Child Development for the interview through e-mail only. “No interview letters will be sent,” the notification said.

To check the terms of references, essential qualifications, experience required and job details, candidates can visit the department’s website - http://www.wcddel.in.

Poshan Abhiyaan is the country’s flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescents, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

