Delhi government's Public Works Department approves construction of seven foot over-bridges in city

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has approved construction of seven foot over-bridges in different parts of the national capital for pedestrians to cross roads.

The seven foot over bridges will be built by the department at RTR Marg, Nelson Mandela Marg, ISBT in Sarai Kale Khan, Inner Ring Road-Mahatama Gandhi Marg (Shakurpur village), Tamil Sangam Marg, Harswaroop Colony and Mayapuri.

The PWD had, however, turned down the proposals of constructing three foot over-bridges in view of site constraint and less footfall of pedestrians. The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the PWD's FOB Committee chaired by the department's Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Parida.

According to the minutes of the meeting, while approving a foot over-bridge at RTR Marg, it was informed that a footfall survey was conducted, which revealed that 1,894 pedestrians cross the road during the day and traffic density for 12 hours period was 84,407 vehicles.

"The settlement around the proposed site is predominantly residential. Pedestrians face problem in crossing the road. In view of this, the FOB Committee has approved the proposal for construction of a foot over-bridge at the proposed site," the minutes stated.

The committee, however, rejected the proposal of constructing a foot over-bridge near SDMC office and Chhattarpur Mandir. "Narender Mahajan, executive engineer, PWD informed that the subway sub-committee inspected the site on 25 May, 2017 and observed that space for one side landing steps or ramps is not available. Considering the site constraint, the FOB Committee rejected the proposal of construction of an FOB at the proposed site," it stated.

About construction of a foot over-bridge at Sarai Kale Khan, it stated that an inspection by the subway sub-committee was held on 23 April, which recommended construction of a foot over-bridge at ISBT Sarai Kalen Khan.

"A feasibility study was also conducted... according to which 495 persons cross the road per hour in peak time. Near the proposed location, no grade separated pedestrian facility is available to cross the road safely. Keeping in view of this, the FOB Committee approved the proposal for construction of a foot over-bridge," the minutes of meeting stated.

The proposal for constructing a foot over-bridge at Sultanpuri 908 main bus stand was rejected, citing, "As per sub-committee report, a foot over-bridge at his location is not feasible due to congestion of space and traffic movement is also slow at this location."