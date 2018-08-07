You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi government to move Supreme Court against Delhi HC verdict on quashing revised minimum wages

India IANS Aug 07, 2018 11:50:50 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday said it will move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court judgment quashing its notification on minimum wages and hold a meeting with trade union leaders to decide the next course of action.

File photo of Gopal Rai. Getty images.

File photo of Gopal Rai. Getty images.

After going through the verdict, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai expressed his disappointment and said that the "Labour department will consult its advocates" about the legal options available to the government to reverse the high court's decision. "I will also hold a meeting with all the central and state trade union leaders on Thursday to seek their opinion on what the government can do to ensure the implementation of revised higher minimum wages for workers in all categories," Rai said.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday quashed two notifications, issued last year by the Delhi Government, relating to revision of minimum wages for all classes of workmen in all scheduled employments by calling it "completely flawed" and "a decision taken in hurry".

"The constitution of the committee was completely flawed and its advice was not based on relevant material and suffers from non-application of mind," the bench said while setting aside the Delhi government's another notification on setting up of the advisory panel on minimum wages. To this, the Minister said, "It took us over an year to come to this decision which increased the minimum wages of labours from a mere Rs 9,500 a year to Rs 13,500 a month." "We held back-to-back meetings with organisations like FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India)... Why didn't anyone object then?" he added.

The high court order came on several PIL petitions, including the one filed by Social Jurist, a civil rights group, which had pleaded that the hike in wages was unreasonably low and as such violated the workers' fundamental right to life.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 11:50 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores