Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the revamped and newly redeveloped Chandni Chowk market on 12 September. During the inauguration, Kejriwal informed that the entire market will be converted into a tourist hub and street food joints will be allowed to operate till midnight. The move is expected to fuel both the tourism and business sectors.

Dangling wires, broken roads and traffic congestion were synonymous with Chandni Chowk but it has now been transformed to look beautiful and aesthetically appealing.

Earlier, the renovated Chandni Chowk was slated to be inaugurated on 17 April, but it had to be deferred due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

So here's all you need to know about the refurbished Chandi Chowk Market:

The main Chandni Chowk stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid crossing has been beautified all along. Also, the stretch has been made a “no traffic zone" area for motorised vehicles between 9.00 am and 9.00 pm. The stretch has also been developed as a "pedestrian-friendly corridor" with the help of decorative lights, plants, red granite stone, and street furniture among others. As per the new timings, people can visit the area till midnight. Food joints in Chandi Chowk will be permitted to be remain open three to four hours more than the allotted time, so that people can eat and enjoy. Along with traffic being controlled, 124 CCTV cameras have been installed, 197 electric poles and most of the dangling wires have been fitted underground. Among the many factors, priority has been given to pedestrian facilities as a 2.5-metre-wide footpath has been provided for people to walk. Chandni Chowk now has facilities like water ATMs, toilets, and more dustbins for pedestrians to walk without inconvenience.

The new project for Chandni Chowk was approved in August 2018 and the work began in December 2018. It was to be finalised in March 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as per PWD officials.