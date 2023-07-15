Delhi Floods: PM Modi speaks to LG, takes stock of situation in capital
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday, causing waterlogging and congestion in the city, which has already been ravaged by flooding in recent days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after returning to Delhi from abroad, spoke to Lt Governor V K Saxena and took stock of the flood-like situation and about the progress made in dealing with it in the national capital, officials said.
Water inundated several parts of Delhi following massive rains as Yamuna flowed above the danger mark. However, the river’s water level followed a downward trend on Saturday, allowing authorities to open roads and ease traffic movement as floodwaters receded from many areas.
An official said, “Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to LG of Delhi about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Yamuna river and the progress achieved in mitigation.” Modi was on a three-day visit to France and the UAE.
With inputs from PTI.
