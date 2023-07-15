Delhi Floods: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj writes to LG, demands action against officers for ignoring instruction
Bhardwaj accused the BJP of resorting to political conspiracies to flood non-BJP-ruled states.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has written to Lieutenant Governor, demanding action against three bureaucrats for not following the instructions of two ministers to call the NDRF and the army engineers’ regiment at night to repair the WHO building regulator.
“Officers ignored the directions causing flood in Delhi’s VIP areas, including the Supreme Court of India. Flooding could have been avoided if the directions of Ministers had been followed and Army/NDRF was called on the preceding night. This was a conspiracy against Supreme Court,” he said in the letter.
The minister also alleged that the officers ignored the directions with the intention to cause flooding of VIP areas of Lutyens Delhi including the Supreme Court of India.
He also said that flooding could have been avoided had the directions of ministers been followed and the army/NDRF has been called the preceding night.
Earlier today, Bhardwaj accused the BJP of resorting to political conspiracies to flood non-BJP-ruled states. This assertion reflects a concerning trend, showcasing the depths to which the BJP has descended in pursuit of their political objectives, he said.
“Despite the absence of even moderate rainfall in the city for the past six days, Delhi finds itself inundated and the Yamuna River has surged beyond its danger mark. The deliberate release of water from the Hathini Kund Barrage in Haryana submerged Delhi. This is not a mere natural calamity but rather a deliberate attempt by the governments at the Center and Haryana, both ruled by the BJP, to inflict havoc upon the people of Delhi,” he added.
