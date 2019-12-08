Delhi Fire updates: Senior officer says 'illegal' four-storey building in Anaj Mandi didn't have fire clearance, safety equipments missing

Delhi Fire LATEST updates: The four-storey building in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi where a blaze broke out on Sunday morning, killing at least 43 people, did not have a fire clearance, said the Delhi Fire Service. According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, the building did not have a fire clearance and no fire safety equipment was found installed on the premises.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi condoled the tragedy which took 43 lives on micro blogging site Twitter. He said, "Besides compensating victims, it is time to improve fire safety norms and protect the public from such hazards in future."Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also conveyed condolences to the affected families and wished the injured an 'early recovery'.
Nearly 150 fire personnel carried out the rescue operation and pulled out 63 people from the building. While 43 labourers died, two fire personnel also sustained injuries while carrying out rescue operations, fire officials said. The fire broke out in the second floor of the four-storey building in the early hours and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service, fire officials said. Thirty-four people were brought dead to LNJP hospital and smoke inhalation was the primary cause of the death. Some of the bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP, said.
Out of the 15 injured brought to LNJP, nine people are under observation and others have partial injuries, he said.
The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against the factory owner in north Delhi where a devastating fire left 43 labourers dead. Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered. The case has been transferred to crime branch.The massive fire in the factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning left at least 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.
According to ANI, Delhi Police has confirmed that a short circuit seems to be the cause of the fire prime facie and that most of the deaths happened due to suffocation and smoke. MS Randhawa , Public Relation Officer said: "Delhi police have lodged an FIR against the owners and action will be taken. Case has been transferred to crime branch," he says. The first phase which involved the immediate rescue of people is over, he said. "In the second stage, NDRF teams were called in to check on the rescue ops. After that, Forensic Scientific Lab (FSL) teams will check the premises," he added
"I have initiated a magisterial inquiry into the matter and a report will be submitted within seven days", Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said after visiting fire site He further announced a 10 lakh compensation to families who lost a member in the fire and an additional assistance of one lakh to those who were injured. Kejriwal is expected to now to visit the LNJP hospital, where the injured are hospitalised.
AAP-led Delhi government has sought a report within seven days and ordered a probe into the fire incident. The move comes after senior leaders Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and MoS Anurag Thakur reached the site of fire where rescue operations are still underway. The police says the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, reports CNN-News18.
So far 34 people have been brought dead to LNJP hospital and smoke inhalation was the primary cause of the death. Some of the bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP, said. Out of the 15 injured brought to LNJP, nine people are under observation and others have partial injuries, he said.A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived on site in Delhi's Anaj Mandi where a massive fire broke out, leaving 43 dead.
At least, 43 people have died after a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area in Rani Jhansi Road on early Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, 50 people have been rescued so far, although more people are feared trapped inside. According to NDTV, labourers working in the factory were asleep inside the factory when the fire broke out reportedly around 5 am. The cause of the fire is still unknown, say, officials.
A call about the fire was received at 5:22 am on Sunday following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said police. Over 50 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, reports PTI.
Sunil Choudhary, deputy chief fire officer told ANI, "The fire has been doused and 15 people have been rescued so far. Meanwhile, rescue operations are currently underway with 27 fire tenders engaged in the operation.
Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said.
While briefing the media about the situation, Choudhary said, "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept. We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted. The owner said that around 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened."
The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused. The Delhi traffic police have asked people not to use the Rani Jhansi flyover near New Delhi railway station as the road has been closed due to the incident.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident as "tragic" and said firemen were doing their best.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "horrific" and prayed for the family of those killed in the fire, in a tweet.
