Delhi experiences tremors as 4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Gurugram
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 7 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres from the surface of the epicentre
Delhi on Friday was jolted by tremors of an earthquake centered 63 kilometres southwest of Gurugram, reports said.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale struck at 7 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres from the surface of the epicentre. The shocks lasted for a few seconds.
Tremors were felt across Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida and Ghaziabad as well.
"I felt two tremors, separated by barely a second. The first tremor was lighter and shorter, the second was about 2-3 seconds long. At first, I was not sure whether it's a tremor or something else, but the second tremor was kind of definitive," a resident of Delhi's Malviya Nagar told Firstpost.
On 29 May, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale with an epicentre in Rohtak, Haryana.
On 15 May, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale had hit the Natioanl Capital with the epicentre some 13 kilometres northwest of New Delhi. Prior to that, on 10 May a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit Delhi with the epicentre near northeast Delhi's Wazirpur area.
The same area was also the epicentres of the earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 2.7 respectively which hit Delhi on 12 and 13 April.
