Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi environment minister writes to Harsh Vardhan over felling of trees for NBCC projects, alleges 'serious violations'

India FP Staff Jun 26, 2018 21:41:50 IST

Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan over the issue of felling of trees for the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) projects in seven colonies in New Delhi.

In the letter, Hussain said that "violations of conditions prescribed in the clearance given by Forest Department" had taken place.

"Initial/preliminary probe have revealed that user agency/project proponent has apparently committed serious violations of directions," said the Delhi minister.

He said that the condition of planting trees before cutting the ones which were already there was ignored. "The project proponent/user agency apparently started the process of felling/cutting of trees without complying with the directions regarding condition precedent of planting trees before undertaking cutting of trees," he said.

WhatsApp Image 2018-06-26 at 8.47.34 PM

WhatsApp Image 2018-06-26 at 8.47.34 PM (1)

Hussain sent a similar letter to Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri too.

On Monday, Hussain had written to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal over the same issue, demanding that the felling of trees be immediately halted.

His demand came amid protests over the government's plan to cut nearly 14,000 trees in seven colonies in South Delhi — Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur.

Hussain had said the ongoing projects are "liable to be stopped due to violations".

"I have written to the Hon'ble LG of Delhi demanding immediate halt to felling of trees for NBCC construction projects till the matter is fully investigated given the seriousness of the entire matter," he had said in a tweet.

On Sunday, a major protest was held against the decision with locals and activists launching their own 'Chipko Movement' — a forest conservation movement where people in the 1970s embraced trees to prevent them from being cut down in Uttarakhand (then Uttar Pradesh).

In his letter to the L-G, Hussain had said, "In view of the seriousness of the matter and the fact that the felling of trees may cause permanent loss, it is proposed that an immediate stoppage to felling of trees be ordered in the seven colonies."

However, the L-G office has said the proposals for redeveloping Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar were duly endorsed by Hussain.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 21:41 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores