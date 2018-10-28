Delhi environment minister finds 'serious violations' of dust control norms while inspecting RMC plants in Burari; orders strict action

New Delhi: A surprise inspection team headed by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday found "serious violations" in norms for dust control at ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants operational at Burari crossing in front of Majlis park metro station in the national capital.

These plants were being operated by a private operator. Hussain was accompanied by Burari Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Delhi police officers.

The minister found that the RMC Plant was operational and the operator of the plant has not taken adequate measures to control fugitive dust emanated from it. Hussain further observed that there was no arrangement for water sprinkling for material kept open on the ground and the internal approach road was covered with fine dust.

No arrangement was made to cover various units of RMC plants, he further said.

It is noteworthy that DPCC has notified guidelines for RMC plants in Delhi. Furthermore, the minister has ordered SDM of the area and DPCC officials to take strict action against all three RMC operators for blatant violation environmental norms and causing dust pollution in Delhi.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'very poor' category on Saturday, making it difficult for people to carry out outdoor activities. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) recorded the day's Air Quality Index (AQI) as 332, which falls in the red zone.

An AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 falls under the category of 'satisfactory', 101-200 is marked as 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 500 and beyond is considered as 'severe'.