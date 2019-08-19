Delhi district magistrate orders evacuation of National Capital's low-lying areas with Yamuna water expected to rise today

New Delhi: In view of the rising water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital, the District Magistrate (East) has issued orders to concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates to evacuate people and shift them to relief camps or suitable locations.

"Whereas the water level in Yamuna River is rising due to heavy rains as well as release of water from Hatni Kund Barrage and water level of river Yamuna may likely to rise up 207 metre by 10 am at ORB by tomorrow i.e. 19 August, 2019 pitting risk to public life and property," read the order from Sunday.

"And whereas it has come to the notice that many people live/work/wander in flood plains of Yamuna River which is dangerous considering the flood situation. Therefore, I direct the concern SDMs for complete evacuation from the low lying area of East district with the help of Delhi Police and CDVs. By 9 am on 19 August and shift them in relief camps /suitable location," said the order from District Magistrate (East).

The Yamuna level started rising near the catchment area on Sunday after water was released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar.

Irrigation Department official Haridev Kamboj told ANI, "Till 3 pm, 7,60,466 cusec of water was released from the barrage, which could affect low-lying areas in Delhi in the next 48 hours. The release of water began at 4 am. The administration has sounded a high alert in all the nearby areas of Yamuna Nagar."