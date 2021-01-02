Delhi Development Authority launches 2021 housing scheme; 1,350 flats up for sale

Of the 1,354 flats, 254 are high income group flats located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Paschim Vihar and Jasola

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched a new housing scheme for the sale of 1,354 flats. The apartments are mostly in the High-Income Group (HIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories.

Officials have said applications for the flats can be submitted till 16 February.

Of the 1,354 flats on offer, there are 254 HIG apartments in Dwarka, Rohini, Paschim Vihar Jasola, and Vasant Kunj. Apart from these, there are as many as 757 MIG category apartments in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Janahgirpuri, and Madipur.

According to officials, 291 flats have been reserved for the economically weaker sections. There are 52 are Low-Income Group category flats in Dwarka and Rohini as well.

In an interaction with the publication, an official has stated that while applications, payments and possession letters will be processed online, people will have to come to the DDA office once to execute the conveyance deed.

A separate official has stated that prospective buyers are being advised to visit the sites and inspect the flats before applying for them. According to officials, they have provided contact numbers of people who will be present on the sites to show sample apartments.

The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced at Rs 2.1 crore, surpassing the earlier Rs 1.7 crore flats in the HIG category which were sold in Vasant Kunj in 2019.

The DDA housing scheme of 2021 is connected to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -- Housing for All (Urban).

The scheme was recently given a green signal during an online meeting of the Authority, which was headed by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal.

As per the report, the various categories of eligibility that a person needs to have before applying include:

— The applicant must have completed 18 years of age on date of submitting application and must be a citizen of India

— The applicant must not own any apartment, either in full or in part on lease hold or freehold basis in Delhi, New Delhi or Delhi Cantonment in his/her name or in the name of his/her spouse, dependent relations

— Both husband and wife can separately apply for flats subject to fulfillment of eligibility conditions, but one person can submit one application only either in his/her own name or as a joint applicant

— A person who has already been allotted a property by DDA or any other land-owning agency in Delhi shall not be eligible to apply under new scheme. Furthermore, there is no income criterion, except for applicants applying for EWS flats. The income of applicants applying for EWS flats should not be more than Rs 1 lakh per annum

— People who are applying must have an account in any bank and the particulars must be filled in the application form and applicants must have PAN allotted under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. The PAN number has to be given in the application form except when applying for EWS apartments

As per the criteria, joint applicants who fall under SC/ST category should be from within same family. Joint applicants who wall under war widows, PWD, ex servicemen reserved categories should be from within same family as well.