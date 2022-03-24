Delhi: Dedicated bus lanes from 1 April, fines of up to Rs 10,000 for violators; check details

The Delhi government will enforce the move on 15 selected locations first. Drivers who are found violating the strict lane discipline will have to pay a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

New Delhi will get strictly enforce separate lanes for buses and goods carriers from 1 April this year. State Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot took to social media on Wednesday, 23 March, to make the announcement.

According to Gehlot, the government will strictly enforce lane discipline for buses and goods carriers. The move is aimed at tackling congestion in the city, as well as increasing the safety of commuters. View the tweet by Gehlot here:

To make Delhi roads safer, the @ArvindKejriwal govt is starting Bus Lane Enforcement drives to increase Commuter Safety & tackle congestion. Directions have been issued to DTC & Cluster for driver sensitization, PWD for earmarking bus lanes & Transport, Police enforcement teams. pic.twitter.com/FttRKRy6G7 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) March 23, 2022

The Delhi government will enforce the move on 15 selected locations first. Drivers who are found violating the strict lane discipline will have to pay a fine of up to Rs 10,000. They can also be punished with six months of imprisonment, according to reports.

The Delhi government will also organise driver sensitisation programs to help create more awareness about what rules are to be followed. The government has issued an advisory to the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd and Delhi Transport Corporation to sensitise its drivers about the strict lane discipline as well. The Public Works Department has been directed to identify and mark the dedicated corridors and place warning boards and signs at proper places.

According to a Live Mint report, the 15 locations where the enforcement drive will take place include Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT, among others.

In case any light motor vehicle (LMV), such as a car, is found unattended or parked in the dedicated bus lanes and the owner/driver of the vehicle refuses to move it, the LMV will be towed away by authorities and the owner/driver will have to pay both the penalty for leaving their car in the bus lane as well as the towing charges.

The transport department will deploy two teams in a shift system to strictly enforce bus lane discipline. Cranes will also be deployed for removal and impounding of vehicles obstructing the lanes. The department will also capture photos or videos of the obstructing vehicles for evidence.