Delhi court summons Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi took cognizance on CBI's chargesheet filed against Jagdish Tytler in which the agency alleged that the Congress leader 'incited, instigated and provoked the mob'

Umang Sharma Last Updated:July 26, 2023 15:56:30 IST
Jagdish Tytler. PTI

A Delhi Court has issued a summon to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in a case related to the alleged Pul Bangash killing during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and asked him to appear in court on 5 August.

Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi took cognizance on CBI’s charge sheet filed against Tytler in which the agency alleged that he ‘incited, instigated and provoked the mob’ gathered at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market on 1 November, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand.

On 20 May, the CBI filed a charge sheet in Rouse Avenue Court. The judge on Wednesday said, “I take cognisance of the charge sheet.”

On 1 November, 1984, a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area in the national capital.

The CBI said it has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.

Published on: July 26, 2023 15:26:27 IST

