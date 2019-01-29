Delhi court summons journalist Priya Ramani to appear on 25 February in defamation case filed by MJ Akbar

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday summoned scribe Priya Ramani to appear on 25 February in a defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued the direction on Akbar's plea.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on 17 October, 2018, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, which was denied by him.

