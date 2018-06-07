You are here:
Delhi court sentences Abu Salem to seven years in jail for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman

India PTI Jun 07, 2018 15:16:39 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced gangster Abu Salem to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002.

File image of gangster Abu Salem. PTI

The court passed the order after hearing arguments on sentence by the prosecution and the defence lawyers. It had convicted Salem in the case on 26 May.

In the extortion case lodged in Delhi, it was alleged that Salem had demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi, in 2002.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 15:16 PM

