Delhi court sentences Abu Salem to seven years in jail for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced gangster Abu Salem to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002.

The court passed the order after hearing arguments on sentence by the prosecution and the defence lawyers. It had convicted Salem in the case on 26 May.

In the extortion case lodged in Delhi, it was alleged that Salem had demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi, in 2002.