Delhi court sends Ashish Pandey to 14-day judicial custody after rejecting bail plea, issuing non-bailable warrant

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent the son of former BSP MP Ashish Pandey, who was arrested for brandishing pistol at a five-star hotel here, to 14-day judicial custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh sent the accused to jail till 5 November after the police said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.

The court had earlier rejected his bail plea and issued a non-bailable warrant against him. A video of the incident which occurred on 14 October went viral on social media resulting in public outrage. It prompted the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused who had gone missing after the incident.

An FIR was filed on 16 October at RK Puram police station under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act relating to criminal intimidation and misuse of firearms.