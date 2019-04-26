Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi court seeks action taken report from police on Rahul Gandhi's 'derogatory' remarks against Narendra Modi

India Asian News International Apr 26, 2019 19:03:40 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Delhi Police on a criminal complaint seeking directions for the registration of an FIR under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code on sedition against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi court seeks action taken report from police on Rahul Gandhis derogatory remarks against Narendra Modi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally in Shahdol. Twitter/INCIndia

The complaint was filed by Joginder Tuli, an advocate practising in the Supreme Court, saying that Rahul had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hiding behind the blood of soldiers" and doing "dalali" on their sacrifice.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal sought the report from the Parliament Street Police by the next hearing on 15 May.

Advocate Tuli annexed a newspaper cutting, which published the news of Rahul's speech. The petitioner also alleged that he had approached the concerned police station, but no action was taken by the police.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 19:03:40 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement