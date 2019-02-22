Delhi court reserves order on whether to summon Jairam Ramesh and 'The Caravan' in Vivek Doval's defamation plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on whether to summon Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, The Caravan magazine and its reporter as accused in a defamation plea filed by NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek against the magazine.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said it will pass the order on 2 March on whether to summon them as accused in the plea.

Vivek, in his complaint, had said the magazine and Ramesh had attempted to "deliberately malign and defame" him to "settle scores with his father".

The Caravan had alleged that Vivek Doval, "runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands" which is "an established tax haven". According to the complaint, Ramesh had held a press conference on 17 January reiterating the "baseless and unfounded facts" as narrated in the article.

On 30 January, Vivek had recorded his statement before the court, saying all allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were "baseless" and "false" and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and professional colleagues.

