Delhi court reserves order on AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel's bail plea; permits him to meet lawyer in Tihar Jail

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Wednesday reserved till 16 February its order on the bail plea filed by AgustaWestland "middleman" Christian Michel who was extradited from the UAE in December last year.

Opposing the bail petition, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, "This court has taken cognisance in both Enforcement Directorate and CBI chargesheets. Once the cognisance has been taken, the accused cannot ask for statutory bail."

The order will be passed by a Patiala House court on 16 February.

Michel had filed bail plea last week, following which the court issued notices to the CBI and ED to file replies by 12 February.

The investigation agencies filed their replies in the court on Tuesday, in which they stated that the plea should be dismissed.

Meanwhile, the court on Tuesday had permitted Michel to meet his lawyer Rosemary Patrizi.

In line with the rules of Tihar Jail, where Michel is currently lodged, Patrizi will meet her client as a general visitor and not as a lawyer from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 12 noon, the court said.

Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal case, was extradited from the UAE on 4 December last year.

