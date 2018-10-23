You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi court rejects Ashish Pandey's bail plea; ex-BSP MP’s son was arrested for brandishing gun in hotel

India Press Trust of India Oct 23, 2018 18:37:51 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP, arrested for brandishing gun in a hotel.

Special Judge Sunil Rana dismissed the bail application of Pandey who was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court on 22 October, till 5 November, after the police said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.

Image of Ashish Pandey. Twitter/@rohanduaTOI

Image of Ashish Pandey. Twitter/@rohanduaTOI

Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel threatening them in the foyer, a video of which went viral on the social media. He hails from Lucknow and is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.


Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 18:37 PM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores