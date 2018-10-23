Delhi court rejects Ashish Pandey's bail plea; ex-BSP MP’s son was arrested for brandishing gun in hotel

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP, arrested for brandishing gun in a hotel.

Special Judge Sunil Rana dismissed the bail application of Pandey who was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court on 22 October, till 5 November, after the police said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.

Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel threatening them in the foyer, a video of which went viral on the social media. He hails from Lucknow and is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.