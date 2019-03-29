You are here:
Delhi court questions police over non-appearance of DCP in sedition case against ex-JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid

India Press Trust of India Mar 29, 2019 12:53:31 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday pulled up the Delhi Police over non-appearance of a deputy commissioner of police who was asked to file report in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

File image of Delhi Police. Reuters

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that authorities were yet to give requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the case, and it would take two to three months to procure the sanctions.

On 14 January, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on 9 February, 2016. The court had also sought a report from the deputy commissioner of police assigned to the case.

