Delhi court orders ED to give Robert Vadra copies of documents seized from his office in money laundering case probe

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to provide Robert Vadra with the soft and hard copies of documents seized by it during raids conducted at his offices last year in a money laundering case.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar said it will take up at 2 pm Vadra's separate application seeking directions to the ED to stay interrogation until documents are given to him.

Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.

On 7 December last year, the agency had carried out raids at Vadra's offices at Delhi. The court said Vadra will join investigation before the ED after it took up his plea for hearing.

During the hearing, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, alleged that the agency wants to expedite the investigation as elections are approaching and they are losing their patience.

Vadra was facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Vadra has appeared before the ED for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.

The court had on 16 February extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till 2 March. Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.

