Delhi court issues notice to state police, seek statements and visuals in Anshu Prakash assault case

New Delhi: A court on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the basis of a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking visuals and statement recorded by the agency in connection with an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLAs on 19 February.

The Delhi Police had on Friday questioned Kejriwal and sought to know from him about the sequence of events on the fateful day.

Kejriwal's counsel BS Joon requested Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal to direct the investigating officer to supply a copy of the CD of the statement, which was recorded by the police on 18 May.

The court has directed the investigating officer to appear in person on 29 May, the next date fixed for hearing.

Kejriwal told the court that last Friday, the Delhi Police had video graphed the proceedings related to his recording of the statement.

He apprised the court later that day, the police told the media that Kejriwal evaded certain questions by not giving specific and proper answers, which according to him is factually incorrect.

"The Chief Minister may again be questioned and if needed the police will also question Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, as Kejriwal did not give 'satisfactory answers'," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Singh told the media after about three-hour-long questioning on Friday.

Kejriwal alleged that the conduct of police indicated that they could go to any extent to frame him or other AAP leaders in the case or tamper with the statement which was recorded as a witness in the case.