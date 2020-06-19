You are here:
Delhi court grants bail to suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh as police fail to file chargesheet within 90 days

India Press Trust of India Jun 19, 2020

New Delhi: Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer said.

File image of DSP Davinder Singh. PTI

Singh and another accused in the case, Irfan Shafi Mir, were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police, noting that the probe agency failed to file charge sheet within 90 days from his arrest, as prescribed under law, their lawyer MS Khan said.

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

