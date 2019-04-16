Delhi court grants bail to AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan in a money laundering case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan in a separate money laundering case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Khaitan on a personal bond or Rs 25 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Khaitan on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department against him under the provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Khaitan had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe but was granted bail in the case.

