Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi court frames defamation charges against Medha Patkar in case filed by KVIC chairman VK Saxena

India Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 17:33:43 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court today framed defamation charges against Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar in a case lodged against her by Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman VK Saxena.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg framed the notice on charges in a complaint lodged by Saxena against Patkar for allegedly defaming him on a TV news channel in 2006.

File image of Medha Patkar. PTI

File image of Medha Patkar. PTI

“Prima facie case is made out against the accused for the offences,” the magistrate said.

The court framed the notice against the activist under sections 499/500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and fixed the matter for recording of Saxena's evidence on 28 August.

Patkar and Saxena have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

Saxena was then the chief of an Ahmedabad-based NGO, National Council for Civil Liberties.

Saxena, in turn, had filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement against him.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 17:33 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores