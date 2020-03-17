Delhi court extends police custody of Kashmiri couple accused of instigating anti-CAA protests, having links with Islamic State

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday extended by seven days the police custody of a couple arrested from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar on 8 March for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests in the National Capital and having links to the Islamic State's Khorasan module.

During an in-camera proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana sent Jahanjeb Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39) to police remand for custodial interrogation, said a lawyer privy to the matter.

The court also sent co-accused Abdul Bashit, who was in judicial custody in another case, to police custody for seven days after he was arrested on Tuesday in the case related to the protests, said the lawyer.

During the hearing, the police sought 10-day remand for the three on the ground that custody was required to unearth the entire conspiracy, he said.

The police told the court that Bashit's name cropped up during interrogation of Sami and his wife and hence he was arrested in the case today.

The couple hailed from Srinagar and was residing in Jamia Nagar in Delhi, police had earlier said.

Promoting the Islamic State's ideology of hatred, they were inciting Muslims to take up violent struggle against the state, it claimed.

The couple was also involved in instigating protests against the amended citizenship law, it said.

Interrogation has revealed that they had created several anonymous accounts on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc, to promote the ideology of the banned Islamic State, it said.

They were also circulating material against the government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the officer said.

Four mobile phones, one laptop, one external hard disc, and incriminating material were seized from their house, police had said.

