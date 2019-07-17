Delhi couple arrested for misbehaving with traffic police personnel in Mayapuri, charged for 'drunk driving'

A man and a woman who misbehaved with a traffic police personnel in Delhi's Mayapuri were arrested on Tuesday. The altercation reportedly broke out when they were stopped for not wearing a helmet on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, the duo was asked for certain documents that they were not able to provide, after which they began misbehaving with the cop.

In the video, the woman can be seen pushing the cop and shouting at him.

#WATCH A woman and a man misbehaved&manhandled a traffic police cop on being stopped for not wearing helmet, in Delhi's Mayapuri, last evening. According to the police, the two were heavily drunk. Case has been registered against them on complaint of the traffic police personnel. pic.twitter.com/JSuQfFuDc4 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Reports quoted police as saying that the two, Anil Pandey and Madhuri who were riding a two-wheeler, were also "heavily" drunk. A case was registered against them on the complaint filed by the personnel.

In a separate incident which also occurred in the capital on Tuesday, two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting traffic police officials. The accused in the second case, identified as Lucky and Aakash, misbehaved with the police personnel, who tried to stop them because they were drunk. The two have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

With inputs from agencies

