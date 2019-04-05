Delhi could see combination of heat wave, dust storm and thunderstorm today, MeT forecast predicts

Delhi may experience heatwave conditions today in some areas while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

The MeT office has also forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi and a possibility of thunderstorm and dust storm towards afternoon and in the evening.

Delhiites woke up to a hot morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 20 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Thunderstorm and dust storm were expected in Delhi because of a feeble western disturbance currently lying over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan and a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, BP Yadav, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre, said.

"There will also be an increase in humidity due to moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal side due to the prevailing easterly winds over Indo-Gangetic plains. This will be having an influence till 6 April and the maximum temperature is likely to fall from Saturday," he said.

#Summer's (almost) here again — and heat waves around the country this year have been the hottest since 2015!

Are you (and your furry friends) all set to stay #stroke-free till monsoon arrives? #Heatstroke #Heatwavehttps://t.co/zdGfhd1YcW pic.twitter.com/5oKw4G0aAA — Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 2, 2019





Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.