You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi Commission for Women and city police rescue 39 Nepali girls from trafficking racket in Paharganj

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 12:25:03 IST

New Delhi: At least 39 Nepali girls were rescued from a hotel in Paharganj by a joint team of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the city police in the early hours of Wednesday, the women's panel said. According to the DCW, the anti-trafficking operation started at 1 am and continued till 6 am.

File image. Reuters

File image. Reuters

The women panel's chairperson, Swati Maliwal, took to Twitter to provide details about the operation.  "DCW received tip-off and rescued 39 Nepali girls from Hotel Hriday Inn, Paharganj. Raid lasted the entire night and assistance was provided by Delhi Police. Entire hotel had only trafficked Nepali girls who were being sent to Gulf countries. Huge trafficking racket busted!" she tweeted.

This was the third such operation since 25 July. With the help of police, the DCW rescued 16 women, who were allegedly trafficked from Nepal and were about to be taken to Gulf countries from southwest Delhi's Munirka area on 25 July. On 30 July, the Delhi and Varanasi Police had rescued 18 women, including 16 from Nepal, from the clutches of an international prostitution racket in Vasant Vihar.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 12:25 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores