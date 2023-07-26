Delhi CM Kejriwal walked out of NDMC meeting when questioned about flood situation, says BJP’s Kuljeet Chahal

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting when asked about measures taken to control flood situation, women’s safety and other issues.

आज #NDMC काउन्सिल मीटिंग से फिर क्यों भागे डरपोक केजरीवाल ❓

◾️ NDMC काउंसिल की मीटिंग पहली बार केजरीवाल के जनता से जुड़े मुद्दों से भागने के कारण स्थगित हुई ।

➡️ जब केजरीवाल जी से पूछा की जिस FLOOD CONTROL APEX COMMITTEE का चेयरमैन हैं उसकी जून महीने तक एक भी मीटिंग क्यों नहीं… pic.twitter.com/LjjnVmRDZE — Kuljeet Singh Chahal 🇮🇳 (@kuljeetschahal) July 26, 2023

Reacting to the development, NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that in the history of NDMC, it has never happened that a CM himself postponed a meeting as he did not want to answer questions.

Hitting hard over the CM’s approach in tackling issues including a flood in the capital that has affected thousands so far, Chahal said that Kejriwal was busy with other parties to attend alliance meetings in Patna and Bangalore when the flood situation in Delhi turned worse.

Chahal informed that NDMC has organized more than 70 SUVIDHA camps in its area, but Arvind Kejriwal has not participated in any camp.

The BJP leader said that there is an apex committee in Delhi to prepare for the monsoon but Delhi CM being the chairman of the committee never called any meeting to discuss the issue and prepare a roadmap to address the prevailing flood situation in the national capital.

“This is the reason why there was a flood in Delhi. Areas ranging from civil lines, Yamuna Bazar, and Jaitpur were flooded. Traffic movement on Vikas Marg was disrupted for several days but the Chief Minister was nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Chahal said that he had asked questions about women’s safety, women’s development and flood control to the CM in the meeting but he instead of answering questions, left the meeting.

In today’s meeting, all the members raised their voices in one voice as they raised relevant questions related to the challenges and troubles faced by the citizens of New Delhi during the recent rains and flood situation.